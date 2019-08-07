Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) At $25.16 Forms Top; Intercontinentalexchange (ICE) Sentiment Is 1.21

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) formed multiple top with $26.92 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.16 share price. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has $318.83M valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 20,736 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 323 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 268 sold and decreased their holdings in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.76 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.64 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes.