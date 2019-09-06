Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) At $24.63 Forms Top; Northwestern (NWE) Sellers Decreased By 1.33% Their Shorts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) formed multiple top with $26.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $24.63 share price. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has $308.12M valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 11,768 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Northwestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. NWE’s SI was 1.46 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 279,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Northwestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)’s short sellers to cover NWE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 378,042 shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 19.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 09/03/2018 – LNG Tankers Scheduled to Arrive in Northwestern Europe (Table); 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA ADVISORY: Northwestern food allegeries expert available to debunk top allergy myths; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Gunman reported on Northwestern campus; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments; 15/03/2018 – Northwestern Mutual Survey Finds Many Women of Color Set Their Financial Sights on Business Ownership; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – NORTHWESTERN UNI REPORTS PERSON WITH GUN ON EVANSTON CAMPUS; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q Net $58.5M; 14/03/2018 – Northwestern Alerts University Community Of Armed Person On Campus — MarketWatch

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $102,200 activity. On Friday, June 21 Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 4,088 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company reported 21,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv owns 47,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 458,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 55 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 0% or 20,912 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 1.26% or 176,853 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 22,401 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 172,844 shares stake. 17,393 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 4,560 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 103,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 22,424 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.