Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Comparison side by side

Both Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.33 N/A 2.22 12.01 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.34 N/A 3.31 11.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Synovus Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synovus Financial Corp.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Synovus Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $42.8 consensus target price and a 23.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summit Financial Group Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 83.3%. About 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats Summit Financial Group Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.