Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Comparing side by side

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.33 N/A 2.22 12.01 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.30 N/A 2.18 15.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Summit Financial Group Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. Southside Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Summit Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Summit Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Southside Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Summit Financial Group Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.94 beta indicates that Summit Financial Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summit Financial Group Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.