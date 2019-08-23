Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.33 N/A 2.22 12.01 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 3.23 N/A 3.45 13.13

Table 1 highlights Summit Financial Group Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Summit Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Summit Financial Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summit Financial Group Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 26.2% respectively. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Summit Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.