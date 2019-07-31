Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Comparing side by side

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 25 3.78 N/A 2.22 11.54 National Bankshares Inc. 39 5.30 N/A 2.50 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Summit Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Summit Financial Group Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 38.3% respectively. 5.8% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37% National Bankshares Inc. -4.35% -3.06% 7.16% -7.02% -13.93% 9.74%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Summit Financial Group Inc.