Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Comparing side by side

Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|25
|3.78
|N/A
|2.22
|11.54
|National Bankshares Inc.
|39
|5.30
|N/A
|2.50
|16.01
Table 1 demonstrates Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Summit Financial Group Inc. is currently more affordable than National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.6%
|1.3%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.95 shows that Summit Financial Group Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Summit Financial Group Inc. and National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 38.3% respectively. 5.8% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|-2.14%
|-2.59%
|5.36%
|23.3%
|0.2%
|32.37%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|-4.35%
|-3.06%
|7.16%
|-7.02%
|-13.93%
|9.74%
For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.
Summary
National Bankshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Summit Financial Group Inc.
