Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.47 N/A 2.22 12.01 Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.43 N/A 2.70 13.00

In table 1 we can see Summit Financial Group Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Carolina Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Carolina Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.94 beta means Summit Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Carolina Financial Corporation’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.9% of Carolina Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69%

For the past year Summit Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.