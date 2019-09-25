Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (CLWT) Sellers Increased By 138.76% Their Shorts

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT) had an increase of 138.76% in short interest. CLWT’s SI was 42,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 138.76% from 17,800 shares previously. With 53,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s short sellers to cover CLWT’s short positions. The SI to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar’s float is 3.94%. The stock decreased 14.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 56,739 shares traded or 87.86% up from the average. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has risen 2.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SMMF’s profit would be $7.01M giving it 11.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 12,118 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,200 activity. 4,088 shares valued at $102,200 were bought by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21. The insider HINKLE GARY L bought 8,000 shares worth $200,000.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $325.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.35 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It has a 101.25 P/E ratio. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.