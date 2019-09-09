Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $531,908; Arvest Trust Company Lowered Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $15.82 Million

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 42,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 7,191 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,164 shares to 167,928 shares, valued at $47.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Van Eck Fds by 196,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare reported 718,491 shares or 8.21% of all its holdings. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 1.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cleararc Capital stated it has 11,110 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,650 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Managment Lc. Altfest L J And Comm Inc invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.42% or 35,324 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 49,112 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen reported 25,631 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 2.46M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Haverford has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marvin And Palmer Assocs Inc stated it has 30,906 shares. Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company owns 3,079 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,010 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 3,210 shares to 16,947 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NYSE:NUS) by 15,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 7,598 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Burney Com reported 9,550 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 7,551 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc holds 20,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,966 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 49,190 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 260,835 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 95,241 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 17,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 22,424 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated accumulated 54,615 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,106 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).