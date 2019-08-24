Summit Creek Advisors Upped Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC); Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Market Valuation Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 6,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 85,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 92,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 514,618 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 285,203 shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares to 347,248 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPS Commerce: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPS Commerce: A Growth Stock In A Growth Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group LP holds 0.02% or 5,980 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.26% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP reported 36,626 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 43,115 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 25,654 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 75,645 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 187 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 3,872 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,500 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 448,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.