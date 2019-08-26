Summit Creek Advisors Upped Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holding; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Has 1.73 Sentiment

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) stake by 24.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 39,162 shares as Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 200,492 shares with $22.96 million value, up from 161,330 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education now has $6.08B valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 247,227 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 26 funds started new and increased holdings, while 15 decreased and sold holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The funds in our database now hold: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,521 were reported by Etrade Capital Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Limited Com has invested 2.46% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,062 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 759,204 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 3,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited reported 140,133 shares. Cap Fund reported 13,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 23,658 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 9,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 13,766 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 110,828 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 6,695 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Co reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) stake by 22,764 shares to 161,218 valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) stake by 106,500 shares and now owns 229,909 shares. Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was reduced too.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 79,263 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,951 shares.

