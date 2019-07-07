Summit Creek Advisors Upped By $2.42 Million Its Nv5 Global (NVEE) Position; Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) Sentiment Is 1.44

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold equity positions in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 41,060 shares as Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 265,998 shares with $15.79 million value, up from 224,938 last quarter. Nv5 Global Inc. now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 60,672 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 7,261 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 4,669 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connors Investor Svcs Inc accumulated 34,021 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 6,763 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 168,521 shares. Summit Creek Advisors reported 265,998 shares. Cadence Cap Lc has 0.16% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bbt Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,626 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 18,547 are held by Lyon Street Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 6,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 59,425 were accumulated by Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Corp.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity. Pruitt William D also bought $120,570 worth of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 2 analysts covering NV5 Holdings (NASDAQ:NVEE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NV5 Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of NVEE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Roth Capital.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 68,027 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 17,785 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,350 shares.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $161.92 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

