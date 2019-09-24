Summit Creek Advisors Upped By $1.73 Million Its Willdan Group (WLDN) Holding; Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (TC) SI Increased By 111.38%

Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC) had an increase of 111.38% in short interest. TC’s SI was 78,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 111.38% from 36,900 shares previously. With 96,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Tuanche Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TC)’s short sellers to cover TC’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 14,532 shares traded. TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) stake by 15.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 46,680 shares as Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 347,445 shares with $12.94M value, up from 300,765 last quarter. Willdan Group Inc now has $432.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 22,142 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. The company has market cap of $167.79 million. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2018, the firm organized 315 auto shows in 119 cities across China.

