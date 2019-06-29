Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Its Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Boosted Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 82,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 339,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 669,154 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $496.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 66,618 shares to 279,879 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).