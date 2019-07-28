Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Epam Systems (EPAM) Position as Market Value Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Credit Capital Investments Boosted Its Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 134,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $200.82. About 208,796 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM)

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: DOJ Targets Tech Titans, Chipotle Beats on Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,165 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sandler Capital Mngmt reported 69,917 shares. 498,843 are owned by Carlson Cap Lp. Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 27,190 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fragasso Group holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,413 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Halsey Assocs Ct owns 4.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 174,512 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.39M shares. 64,200 are held by Westwood Management Corporation Il. Camarda Finance Advsr holds 0.28% or 940 shares. Underhill Inv Limited Liability Co holds 5,556 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 524 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Art Advisors Lc reported 0.08% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tortoise Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 1,430 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 2.91 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 143,618 shares. Legal & General Public Limited reported 31,461 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 16,308 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,507 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il reported 0.02% stake.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares to 344,188 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 51.76 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.