Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 22.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 22,014 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 119,729 shares with $13.39M value, up from 97,715 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 15.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 90,535 shares with $15.67M value, down from 107,726 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.08B valuation. The stock increased 4.31% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $183.73. About 561,533 shares traded or 40.28% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 8.09% above currents $117.19 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 6,385 shares to 56,884 valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q2.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.60M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has 64,262 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr LP has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 640,620 shares or 1.74% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Cap LP holds 100,999 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Summit Fin Strategies has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Psagot Invest House holds 1.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 341,267 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Century Cos Inc holds 8.02M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,974 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2.28M shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 9,030 shares to 141,989 valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 41.38 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 45,354 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Caxton Associate L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,326 shares. 2.86 million are owned by Blackrock. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.04% or 888,075 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 1,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.1% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 3,851 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 69,116 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 164,113 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 451,600 shares. 63,840 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Comm New York owns 3,781 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

