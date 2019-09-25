Summit Creek Advisors Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) Decreased by $2.97 Million as Market Value Rose; Honeywell International Raised Its Ventas (VTR) Position

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 75,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 65,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 1.63 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $181.78. About 171,102 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr (NYSE:ESS) by 2,030 shares to 22,947 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,074 shares, and cut its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Hiring of Raymond J. Lewis as its President and CEO – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima Inc invested in 62,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 308,388 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 2,062 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7 shares. Df Dent And Company holds 20,324 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,786 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Company reported 1.43% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 48,263 were reported by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Duncker Streett And invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,911 shares. 1,749 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited. Asset Management One invested in 0.33% or 974,064 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 40.94 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 46,680 shares to 347,445 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 61,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays out bullish on EPAM – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM: A Case For Potential Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,399 shares. 135,975 were accumulated by Anchor Ltd Liability Com. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,443 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 261,029 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 11,993 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,695 shares. Advisory Limited Liability owns 131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 73,738 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amp Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 13,012 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 6,777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.