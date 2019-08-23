Summit Creek Advisors Raised Position in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $1.47 Million; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, West Oak Capital Lifted Position

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 2.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company's stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.55. About 63,005 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,909 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Good Is Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 0.12% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,896 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Jane Street Grp Ltd stated it has 1,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 1.48% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 7,391 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 85,921 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,760 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl. 4,280 are held by Polen Capital Management Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Management reported 54,448 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust Communications reported 81 shares stake. Teton Advisors reported 6,304 shares stake. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc reported 16,500 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.