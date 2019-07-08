Summit Creek Advisors Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Boosted by $1.55 Million; Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its New York Mtg Tr (NYMT) Position by $4.97 Million as Stock Price Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 302,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. It is down 13.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Shuffles Top Leaders After Audit Identifies Weaknesses in Financial Reporting; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Believes Previous Guidance to Adjustments to Financial Statements for FY 2016 Is Materially Correct — Filing; 26/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement Announcement and CEO Resignation and Reminds Investors of the May 8, 20; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Continuing Review of Financial Statements, Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2017 — Filing; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. – WAGE; 16/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against WageWorks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Audit Committee Concluded Investigation, Determined No Illegal Acts Occurred — Filing

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NYMT) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 828,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71 million, up from 5.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in New York Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 560,435 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 3.32 million shares to 407,576 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 171,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NYMT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 532,490 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 114,086 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Everence Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 24,280 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 69,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 242,350 were reported by Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 140,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 130,396 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 62,338 shares. 5,885 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 437,689 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 24,547 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 244,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,730 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,755 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0% or 7,547 shares in its portfolio. 88 are owned by Optimum Advsrs. Pnc Gru Inc invested in 16,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 60,534 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement Incorporated owns 15,585 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 10,133 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 134,652 shares.