Summit Creek Advisors Position in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Has Trimmed by $4.74 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Cubic Asset Management Lowered Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. It is down 26.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 584,007 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 23,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun holds 0.05% or 7,600 shares. Curbstone Fin Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 5,050 shares. Cap Management reported 686,719 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp invested in 0% or 4,780 shares. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,974 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 16,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 426,815 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares stake. 3,500 were accumulated by S&Co. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 134,006 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 10,371 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 114,200 shares. Blackrock reported 5.61 million shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 3,514 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares to 170,660 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 6,945 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm stated it has 6,014 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 572,214 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 1.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Finemark Financial Bank And Tru reported 10,566 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 13,248 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has 19,750 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd holds 18,818 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 12,650 shares stake. Leisure Management owns 7,871 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Overbrook Management has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).