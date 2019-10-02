Summit Creek Advisors Position in Epam Systems (EPAM) Decreased as Stock Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Boosted Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Stake by $1.25 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67 million, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $181.44. About 216,476 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 54.13 million shares traded or 173.80% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company has 34,571 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Retail Bank stated it has 1,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 52,034 shares. Gam Ag invested in 29,801 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 254,700 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 20,324 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 673,840 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 61,054 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 86,901 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 131,097 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,233 shares. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2,043 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

