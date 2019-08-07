Summit Creek Advisors Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Trimmed by $643,684 as Share Price Declined; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4283.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 315,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 322,423 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, up from 7,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 11.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 10,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 188,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 198,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 93,881 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 193,217 shares to 139,782 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,275 shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept reported 138,717 shares. Heritage Management Corp reported 636,274 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Management Inc stated it has 16,684 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 8,755 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Iowa Bank holds 2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 81,348 shares. Country Fincl Bank invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 824,878 are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Graybill Bartz Assocs has 3.67% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 356,463 are held by Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs has 1.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boyar Asset Management has 2.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 61,997 shares. 60,781 are owned by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Co.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares to 421,090 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,491 shares. Prudential Inc owns 57,390 shares. Navellier Associate owns 54,683 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 41 shares. 30,054 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Dafna Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.94% or 34,800 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,310 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 33,300 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 583,314 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 32,666 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 4,551 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 50 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 59,964 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).