Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $4.24 Million as Share Price Declined; State Street Lifted News New (NWSA) Position by $21.20 Million; Stock Price Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 65,400 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety

State Street Corp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 17.55 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.01 million, up from 15.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 2.34M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 365,625 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $189.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 21,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,103 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vanguard pulls over two dozen stocks from ethical ETFs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interview: Bill Nygren & Win Murray’s Answers to Your Investing Questions, Part II – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CannTrust, Realogy, Reckitt Benckiser, and Omnicell and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 31,009 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Invesco Limited owns 433,603 shares. 191,582 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 72,200 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 195,561 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co owns 3,631 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 32,624 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 1,100 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).