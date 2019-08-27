Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Baldwin Brothers Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, down from 208,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 7.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 224,483 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carmignac Gestion reported 821,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1.43% or 77.99 million shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 743,649 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 160,918 shares. Kistler owns 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,864 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.45 million shares. Uss has invested 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Co invested in 549,976 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation has 91,235 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Whitnell holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 48,575 shares. North Carolina-based Capital Counsel has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Odey Asset Management Grp Incorporated holds 22,950 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 1,296 shares to 1,528 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

