Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake by $1.68 Million; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Value Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered by $867,625 Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, up from 97,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 86,412 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 652,360 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 36.06 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $36.17 million activity. Sciammas Maurice sold 4,615 shares worth $598,053. On Monday, February 4 Hsing Michael sold $1.88 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 14,516 shares. $469,501 worth of stock was sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 Blegen Theodore sold $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 12,656 shares.