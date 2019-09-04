Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Its Position in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Declined; Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Core (CORE) Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 56,931 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Core (CORE) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 74,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 647,807 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, up from 573,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 62,971 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42,775 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 85,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,922 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 32,790 shares. Gam Ag holds 11,070 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,188 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alps holds 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 26,911 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 36,720 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 42,943 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management & Inc holds 0.19% or 16,250 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 99,517 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Com has 4,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc has 1,312 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity.