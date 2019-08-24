Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Sempra Energy (SRE)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 7,620 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 132,959 shares with $18.16 million value, up from 125,339 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 125,099 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $130 lowest target. $141’s average target is 1.43% above currents $139.01 stock price. Sempra Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $142.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $132.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $137 New Target: $140 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132 New Target: $134 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $132 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Icon plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Icon plc has $17100 highest and $148 lowest target. $163’s average target is 6.25% above currents $153.41 stock price. Icon plc had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $16500 target. Barclays Capital maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $148 target. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.98 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May

