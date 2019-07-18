Summit Creek Advisors Increased Its Position in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $1.47 Million; Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.24 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 316,507 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 283,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 1.35M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $170.7. About 100,679 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 309,026 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,518 shares. Private Tru Communications Na holds 0.1% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Hightower Limited holds 0% or 3,605 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 10,131 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,114 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Com reported 4,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 22,555 are held by Tygh. Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 700 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 0.86% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 30,643 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc reported 0.14% stake.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,580 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. Another trade for 67 shares valued at $11,792 was bought by GRILLO ANTHONY. On Tuesday, February 5 Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 170 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 70,020 shares to 33,315 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 149,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Columbus Hill Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 309,227 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Clal Insur Enterp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 410,000 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited stated it has 2.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 20.66M shares. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 150,258 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd stated it has 421,994 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,369 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Co invested in 0.26% or 63,698 shares. 26,155 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Com. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 19,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 705,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peoples Finance Service Corp holds 100 shares. Aviva Public invested in 87,199 shares.

