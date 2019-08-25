Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Spartan Motors (SPAR) Position By $441,288; YIELD GROWTH COMMON SHARES CANADA (BOSQF) Shorts Increased By 89.2%

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) stake by 9.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 55,161 shares as Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)’s stock rose 27.60%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 634,008 shares with $5.60M value, up from 578,847 last quarter. Spartan Motors Inc now has $405.12M valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 107,072 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 25/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Shareholder and Court Approval of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 20/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Spartan softball plays string of conference games; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy

YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) had an increase of 89.2% in short interest. BOSQF’s SI was 40,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 89.2% from 21,300 shares previously. With 365,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YIELD GROWTH CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BOSQF)’s short sellers to cover BOSQF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2339. About 14,800 shares traded. The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOSQF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 78,400 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 2,250 shares. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0.21% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 23,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0.02% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Art Advsrs Llc holds 21,380 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 60,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). State Street Corporation invested in 599,883 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 100,546 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

