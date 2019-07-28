Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Its Wageworks (WAGE) Stake by $1.55 Million; Huber Capital Management Has Cut Exelon (EXC) Holding as Share Value Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 302,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 373,875 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE); 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – GOT NOTICE FROM NYSE INDICATING CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – CONNECTION WITH MONTES’ APPOINTMENT TO BOARD, BOARD HAS EXPANDED ITS SIZE FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Due to Volume of Transactions Processed by Company and Multiple Platforms, Effort Is Extensive But Manageable — Filing; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Continues to Work on Preparing Financial Statements

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,912 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, down from 631,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.53M shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares to 11.48M shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Csi Compressco Lp.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 10,585 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 49,162 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com accumulated 175,685 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coastline holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,404 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8,350 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pnc Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kopp Inv Llc reported 17,251 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Finance Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bokf Na owns 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 34,892 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares to 107,726 shares, valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chipotle Earnings: Can the Burrito Maker Keep Impressing Investors? – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian National Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy From This Superstar Fund – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.