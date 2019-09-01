Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Holding in Spartan Motors (SPAR) by $441,288 as Market Valuation Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Stadion Money Management Trimmed Its Position by $358,131

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 257,417 shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 20/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF CURRENT BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Yr Contract With Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 9,759 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 13,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CBND) by 31,977 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

