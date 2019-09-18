Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped By $826,740 Its Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Position; Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 15,310 shares as Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 295,189 shares with $16.22M value, up from 279,879 last quarter. Independent Bank Group Inc. now has $2.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 112,994 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) stake by 51.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22 million shares as Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM)’s stock declined 68.26%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 1.13M shares with $7.32M value, down from 2.35 million last quarter. Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc now has $266.92M valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 389,353 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Suspension of Dividend on Its Common Stock – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matrix Service and Rayonier Advanced Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; Taronis Technologies and Alexco Resource among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. $100,061 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25. 275 shares valued at $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Group, Inc Common Stock (IBTX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank to Align Retail Footprint Nasdaq:IBTX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.05% or 2.36M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 30,717 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Fred Alger holds 0.11% or 521,812 shares. The New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Phocas Corp stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Dallas Securities stated it has 0.25% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 2.61M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 16,770 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Connors Investor Inc invested in 105,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).