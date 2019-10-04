Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped By $1.59 Million Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake; Navigator Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (marshall (NVGS) Sellers Decreased By 27.92% Their Shorts

Navigator Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (marshall (NYSE:NVGS) had a decrease of 27.92% in short interest. NVGS’s SI was 245,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 27.92% from 341,000 shares previously. With 114,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Navigator Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (marshall (NYSE:NVGS)’s short sellers to cover NVGS’s short positions. The SI to Navigator Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (marshall’s float is 0.82%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 75,916 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 61,220 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 582,623 shares with $15.17M value, up from 521,403 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $529.02M valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 425,391 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company has market cap of $565.58 million. The firm provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. It currently has negative earnings. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 29,468 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 551,533 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 706,948 shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 198,990 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% or 2,527 shares. 20,748 are owned by Landscape Management Llc. Blackrock reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Portolan Cap Management Ltd Co holds 1.18% or 423,026 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 4,143 shares. Nordea Management has 170,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,095 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 54,664 shares. Indaba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4.42% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).