Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Gentherm (THRM) as Stock Price Declined; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 165,869 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm’s Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management System Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:THRM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Named Finalist for 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan Street Capital Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 61,220 shares to 582,623 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 87,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5,310 shares to 389,480 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Systems Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 238,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).