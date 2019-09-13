Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder L & S Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $6.10 Million

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 199.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 43,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,959 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, up from 22,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 2.66 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.33. About 169,542 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.39 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital reported 20,324 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 110,962 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny accumulated 0.01% or 3,781 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ameriprise Finance holds 673,840 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 1,630 shares. Goelzer Investment stated it has 0.22% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 63,840 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 8,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.16% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Aperio Grp reported 11,556 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 12,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Swiss Bank reported 176,700 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 9,686 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13,984 shares to 175,202 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 24,056 shares to 68,964 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 12,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,010 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 98,552 were reported by Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Texas-based Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 2,470 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hm Capital Limited Company reported 2,877 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,800 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Aimz Advsrs Lc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 131,088 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 3,838 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation owns 196,880 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.12% or 137,271 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,724 shares. Moreover, Albion Financial Group Ut has 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,836 shares.

