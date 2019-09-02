Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed By $3.43 Million Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position; Gamco Investors (GBL) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Neogenomics (NEO) stake by 33.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as Neogenomics (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 347,248 shares with $7.11M value, down from 518,568 last quarter. Neogenomics now has $2.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold equity positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.45 million shares, down from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 16.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 0.08% above currents $24.98 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by First Analysis with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 156.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 22,350 shares to 29,949 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 57,113 shares and now owns 421,090 shares. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,411 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 0.04% or 1.08M shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 59,760 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 128,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated invested in 31,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Envestnet Asset Management holds 27,599 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.88M shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested in 12,880 shares or 0.17% of the stock. C Ww Group A S reported 149,378 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cap reported 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 66,444 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.54% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

