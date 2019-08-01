Summit Creek Advisors Has Raised Willdan Group (WLDN) Position by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Upped Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 300,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 236,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 12,605 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $23.32 during the last trading session, reaching $525.42. About 252,606 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 839 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1,290 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership accumulated 88,431 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 802,041 shares. Mirae Asset Communication Ltd holds 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,377 shares. 15,244 were reported by Gagnon Advsr Ltd Co. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1,097 shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust reported 59,323 shares. 30 are held by Parkside Bancshares &. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 6,955 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,584 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 82,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,861 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).