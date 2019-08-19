Summit Creek Advisors Has Raised By $1.55 Million Its Wageworks (WAGE) Position; Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 912.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silver Point Capital Lp acquired 12.13 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Silver Point Capital Lp holds 13.46M shares with $239.62 million value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Wageworks Inc. (WAGE) stake by 13.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 41,890 shares as Wageworks Inc. (WAGE)'s stock rose 4.75%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 344,188 shares with $13.00M value, up from 302,298 last quarter. Wageworks Inc. now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 426,617 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 27,060 shares to 107,726 valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alarm.Com stake by 56,650 shares and now owns 157,836 shares. Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 35,284 shares. Riverbridge Prns Llc stated it has 921,884 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks holds 22,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 10,133 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0% or 88 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 164,002 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 68,858 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,357 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Llc has invested 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 52,010 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 27,315 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.03% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 21,527 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks has $65 highest and $4300 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is -4.88% below currents $51.25 stock price. WageWorks had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. JMP Securities maintained WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $43 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo.

WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program NYSE:WAGE – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019. HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Advisers accumulated 46 shares. Msd Prtn Lp has invested 6.61% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.04% or 3.44 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 767 shares. Force Cap Limited Com stated it has 10,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 456,815 shares. Pentwater Limited Partnership reported 5.74M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Limited owns 195,347 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10.41% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 6.44 million shares. North Star Investment Management Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,610 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

PG&E Wildfire Assistance Program Accepting Applications for Aid – Business Wire" on August 15, 2019. Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019. PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019. PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019. PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 14, 2019.