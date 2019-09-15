Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) Stake as Share Value Declined; Suntrust Banks Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $4.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp. (VRTU) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 242,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 176,671 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 85,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.79 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solarwinds Inc. by 208,100 shares to 641,412 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.29M for 29.14 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23 were reported by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 153,502 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.09% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Comerica Bank owns 26,522 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Everence Cap Management reported 0.07% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Gotham Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,738 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership owns 15,700 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 38,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,801 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.