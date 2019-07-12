Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $4.57 Million as Valuation Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Rose, Glenview Capital Management Boosted by $188.46 Million Its Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 195.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.27 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 1.04 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 134,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $192.32. About 104,590 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares to 14.55M shares, valued at $382.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 278,789 are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Riverhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 37,185 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company holds 100,681 shares. Bernzott reported 150,045 shares stake. Macquarie reported 353,377 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 9,712 shares in its portfolio. 68,272 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Ww has 2.59M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 1,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,680 shares stake. Maryland Cap Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 135,812 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares to 478,040 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 49.57 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.