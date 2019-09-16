Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Holding by $2.97 Million; Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Increased Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.61. About 98,371 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 56,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 1.94 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 40.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solarwinds Inc. by 208,100 shares to 641,412 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 87,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 0.05% stake. Shine Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 3,811 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,723 shares. Fiera Corp reported 20,324 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 0.14% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 131,400 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 11.36% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Andra Ap holds 25,700 shares. Carroll has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Navellier Assocs Inc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bowling Port Management Lc owns 18,233 shares. Bernzott Cap reported 151,061 shares.

