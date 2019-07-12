Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Dorman Products (DORM) Holding by $2.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 80,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.45M, up from 450,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 227,187 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 22,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 183,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 2,105 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,436 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 146,461 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 122,602 shares stake. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,044 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn owns 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 15,700 shares. Welch Gru Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited reported 169,340 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bb&T Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 9,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 3,893 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,562 shares. Tower Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6,863 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 300 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 34,846 shares to 59,813 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.20 million for 17.31 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 6,500 shares. New York-based Third Avenue Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Btim holds 0.37% or 307,640 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 3,019 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 2,276 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Liability Co reported 264,294 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 3,461 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 18,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Camarda Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 16,062 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 29,844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 306,002 are held by Wasatch Advisors. 24,970 are owned by Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares to 29,949 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

