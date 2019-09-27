Summit Creek Advisors Has Lifted Carbonite (CARB) Position; Transocean (RIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 61,220 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 582,623 shares with $15.17M value, up from 521,403 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $530.41M valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 232,306 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Transocean Inc (RIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 148 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 125 sold and trimmed stock positions in Transocean Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 399.43 million shares, up from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Transocean Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 103 New Position: 45.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 17,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Management has 558,523 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability holds 24,450 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 26,367 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). G2 Investment Ptnrs Management Lc accumulated 108,745 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Mackay Shields Lc holds 8,800 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 18,265 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 105,010 shares. 27,233 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited. Pembroke Limited holds 776,863 shares. 878,366 are held by Indaba Ltd Partnership. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 14,216 shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. holds 50.37% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. for 6.80 million shares. Lasry Marc owns 7.77 million shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 6.95% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Jersey-based Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has invested 5.99% in the stock. Qcm Cayman Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 29,063 shares.

