Summit Creek Advisors Has Increased Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $2.42 Million; Sq Advisors Decreased Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $85.54 Million

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $13.49 during the last trading session, reaching $246.84. About 782,869 shares traded or 324.82% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 265,998 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 224,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 88,300 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Ltd holds 3.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 18,547 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.02% stake. Principal holds 4,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 6,558 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 86 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Kistler has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 90,064 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,000 shares. Mitchell Capital Management holds 1.35% or 64,167 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 83 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Liability, Us-based fund reported 59,425 shares. Woodstock reported 0.53% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,580 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).

