Summit Creek Advisors Has Increased Envestnet (ENV) Position By $2.48 Million; Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Microstrategy (MSTR) Position By $1.50 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Envestnet Inc. (ENV) stake by 15.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc acquired 38,080 shares as Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 289,651 shares with $18.94 million value, up from 251,571 last quarter. Envestnet Inc. now has $2.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 245,486 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED

Clearline Capital Lp increased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp acquired 10,406 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 71,486 shares with $10.31M value, up from 61,080 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 129,069 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co holds 1,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Products Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.1% or 12,400 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 10,595 shares. Parkside State Bank has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 11 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 15,829 shares. Echo Street Cap Limited reported 163,230 shares stake. Bartlett And Co Ltd Company reported 280 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 15,923 shares. 7,409 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Legal And General Gp Pcl has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 63,404 are held by Ajo L P. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 35,213 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 63 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 236 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 6,942 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity. The insider RECHAN LESLIE J bought 1,900 shares worth $260,262.

Clearline Capital Lp decreased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 90,882 shares to 10,016 valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) stake by 204,430 shares and now owns 201,971 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was reduced too.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy Advances U.S. Public Sector Program with immixGroup – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77’s average target is 34.59% above currents $57.21 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Covr Financial Technologies and Envestnet MoneyGuide Expand MoneyGuideElite Collaboration for Financial Advisors – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 27,060 shares to 107,726 valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 52,977 shares and now owns 176,722 shares. Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) was reduced too.