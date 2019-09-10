Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Position in Chegg (CHGG) as Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.82M shares traded or 77.10% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 12,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 45,025 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 32,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 6.12M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,364 shares to 120,988 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,758 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,605 are held by Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation. Cookson Peirce And Company stated it has 147,211 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 17,876 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 281 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd reported 11,447 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 2,002 shares. Regions has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Investments Limited Liability invested 0.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 6,196 shares. Proshare Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,880 shares to 179,870 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru, New York-based fund reported 46,000 shares. 77,169 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited holds 165,934 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability reported 220,994 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De invested in 12,242 shares. Essex Mngmt Co has invested 0.49% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Paw Corp has 3.58% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 95,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.5% or 125,990 shares. Aristeia Cap Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Prudential Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Granahan Incorporated Ma reported 444,315 shares stake. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 436,411 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mackenzie owns 31,910 shares.