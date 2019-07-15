Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) as Market Valuation Declined; Northeast Investment Management Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lifted by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares to 91,783 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,184 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 281.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. The insider BROWN ANDREW J sold 81,270 shares worth $2.86M.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares to 634,008 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT).