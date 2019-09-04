Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Its Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Bsch Adr (SAN) Shares Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased by $8.95 Million Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bsch Adr (SAN) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 9.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73M, up from 7.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bsch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 12.61M shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 28/03/2018 – The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S FPC FELT IT MIGHT BE BENEFICIAL TO NOTE PROBABLE DIRECTION OF CCYB AND OBSERVE EVOLUTION OF RISKS OVER COMING MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS AIMS TO MOVE TOWARDS FULL-CASH DIVIDEND IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 06/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Santander UK GBP Benchmark 3Y Covered FRN 3mL +25 Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL’S LOAN BOOK REACHES 280.4 BLN REAIS; 20/04/2018 – Santander 1Q Net Profit Seen Higher — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATING TO NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY QUARZO CQS 2018 S.R.L; 29/05/2018 – SANTANDER NAMES DIRK MARZLUF NEW HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY, OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS EXPECTS NET PROFIT TO RISE IN 2018 VS 2017

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 13,941 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT)

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overnight earnings: BP, Airbus, Santander – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European bank earnings kick off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander declares EUR 0.065 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Louis surgical instrument maker to start listing on NYSE American – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: STG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Sunlands Technology Group announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares to 442,456 shares, valued at $106.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chinamobileadr (NYSE:CHL) by 124,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,063 shares, and cut its stake in Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV).

More notable recent LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Haemonetics (HAE) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Cardial Business of BD – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Teva Settles With FTC, Setback For Merck In Liver Cancer Trial, Sienna Biopharma Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares to 132,959 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).