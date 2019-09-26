Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) as Stock Value Rose; Ra Capital Management Trimmed Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Position by $10.54 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52 million, down from 8.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 1.16 million shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 163,629 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,310 shares to 295,189 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Solarwinds Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 1,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1,459 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,443 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.26% or 37,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Westover Cap Advsr Llc accumulated 3,438 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 2,600 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 132 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,493 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 8,250 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% or 4,511 shares in its portfolio. Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,695 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BMI Group’s Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Named A 2019 Sitecore Experience Award Winner For Best Personalized Experience – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 41.37 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TG Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming American Academy of Neurology 71st Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc by 389,862 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Invs Llc owns 354,719 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 0.05% or 20,290 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 700,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 313,020 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 47,756 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 5,005 shares. Artal Gp Sa owns 900,000 shares. 160,500 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gp accumulated 49,991 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 80,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.