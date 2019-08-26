Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut By $2.00 Million Its Dorman Products (DORM) Holding; Farmers National Banc (FMNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 29 sold and decreased their stock positions in Farmers National Banc Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.24 million shares, up from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased Dorman Products Inc (DORM) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 22,764 shares as Dorman Products Inc (DORM)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 161,218 shares with $14.20M value, down from 183,982 last quarter. Dorman Products Inc now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 224,516 shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 4,366 shares. Prudential Financial owns 46,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 306,002 were accumulated by Wasatch. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,262 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Aqr Capital Ltd Company reported 7,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 16,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 62,530 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 0.01% or 18,555 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 22,194 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 38,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 57,113 shares to 421,090 valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) stake by 38,080 shares and now owns 289,651 shares. Kornit Digital was raised too.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Dorman Products (DORM) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 45,305 shares traded or 41.80% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 602,215 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 486,687 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.07% invested in the company for 273,298 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 730,800 shares.

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.